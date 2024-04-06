Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“The journey to the recognition of LGBTQ rights in Africa is an uphill climb”

By Guest Contributor
There are 64 countries whose laws criminalise homosexuality, and nearly half of them are in Africa. Many of the laws have origins in colonial times.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
