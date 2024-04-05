Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: Ana Piquer assumes permanent role as Amnesty International’s regional director

By Amnesty International
Following a successful six-month interim period at the helm of Amnesty International’s human rights work in the region, the organization has appointed Ana Piquer as its Americas Director on a permanent basis, with immediate effect. “We’re delighted that Ana will continue to lead our work in the Americas at a time of severe global polycrisis […] The post Americas: Ana Piquer assumes permanent role as Amnesty International’s regional director  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


