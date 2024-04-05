Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Gaza, the last game of Tarneeb

By We Are Not Numbers
Innocent laughter turned to horror as a deafening explosion replaced the sounds of a card game, forever intertwining the game with the horrors of war and death in Gaza.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
