Human Rights Observatory

Hideko Takamine at 100: six of the Japanese actor’s films that captured a nation in flux

By Till Weingärtner, Lecturer in Asian Studies, University College Cork
In March 2024, Japanese film fans celebrated what would have been the 100th birthday of one of Japan’s most popular female film stars, Hideko Takamine (1924-2010).

Many of Takamine’s roles captured the essence of 20th-century Japanese society in flux, challenging and redefining what it means to be a woman through the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
