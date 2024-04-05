Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polls predict total wipeout for the Tories – and Britain’s constitution makes it a real possibility

By Stephen Barber, Professor of Global Affairs, University of East London
The first-past-the-post electoral system has helped the Conservatives stay in power for much of the past century. Now it could lock them out.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Gaza, the last game of Tarneeb
~ Hideko Takamine at 100: six of the Japanese actor’s films that captured a nation in flux
~ How the UK’s new rights around flexible working will affect employees and businesses
~ The five-step wellness model that really works – and the psychology behind it
~ Haiti’s freefall into an abyss can only be prevented if gangs are allowed to be part of a new government
~ School results, smoking rates, shop closures? New statistics tool helps you compare local areas in the UK
~ Scoop: Netflix depiction of Prince Andrew interview is a welcome addition to the journalism film canon
~ Turning camels into cows: megafarms are being set up to produce camel milk on industrial scales
~ Israel/ OPT: With famine setting in a ceasefire and more aid routes into Gaza are urgently needed
~ World Health Day Marked amid Widespread Failures to Invest in Public Health Care
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter