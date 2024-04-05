Tolerance.ca
Israel/ OPT: With famine setting in a ceasefire and more aid routes into Gaza are urgently needed

By Amnesty International
Israel’s announcement that it has approved the opening of two humanitarian routes into the occupied Gaza Strip, including the temporary re-opening of Erez crossing in northern Gaza and Ashdod port, is a welcome move but is insufficient to tackle the scale of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, said Amnesty International today. “Opening additional routes […] The post Israel/ OPT: With famine setting in a ceasefire and more aid routes into Gaza are urgently needed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
