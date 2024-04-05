Tolerance.ca
World Health Day Marked amid Widespread Failures to Invest in Public Health Care

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Volunteers offer free physical therapy services for a patient at the Seattle/King County Clinic, during an annual free healthcare event held at Seattle Center on February 16, 2024. © 2024 David Ryder/Getty Images As the world prepares to celebrate World Health Day on April 7, governments’ failure to invest adequate resources or appropriate budgetary support in public healthcare systems undermines the right to health for many people around the world. Forthcoming Human Rights Watch analysis of the most recent available data in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global…


