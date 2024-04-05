Tolerance.ca
Gut microbiome: meet Clostridium butyricum – the bacteria that helps keep us feeling our best

By Bunmi Omorotionmwan, Lecturer in Microbiology, Nottingham Trent University
Our friend here, Clostridium butyricum (also known as C butyricum), is one of the hardest working microbes living in our gut. Without it’s exhaustive work, we might find ourselves constantly feeling a little under the weather.

C butyricum is a microbe that lives in the soil as well as our gut. It’s commonly found in vegetables and sour milk. This microbe prefers to grow in environments lacking oxygen and exists in a mutualistic relationship with the human host – meaning the human body helps it to grow and survive, and in return it provides our body with benefits.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
