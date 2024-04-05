Yes, efforts to eliminate DEI programs are rooted in racism
By Tatishe Nteta, Provost Professor of Political Science and Director of the UMass Amherst Poll, UMass Amherst
Adam Eichen, PhD Student, Political Science, UMass Amherst
Douglas Rice, Associate Professor of Political Science and Legal Studies, UMass Amherst
Jesse Rhodes, Associate Professor, Political Science, UMass Amherst
Justin H. Gross, Associate Professor of Political Science and Computational Social Science, UMass Amherst
There’s a backlash against programs that aim to reverse the effects of systemic racism in the US. A survey indicates that racism is behind that backlash.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 5, 2024