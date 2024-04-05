Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: In Wake of Concert Attack, Central Asians at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two work migrants from Central Asia in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2023. © 2023 Contributor/Getty Images (Berlin, April 5, 2024) – Migrants from Central Asia and other people of non-Slavic appearance are facing a notable increase in ethnic harassment and attacks in Russia in the wake of the March 22, 2024 attack on a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, Human Rights Watch said today. Media reports describe an increase in ethnic profiling, xenophobic harassment and violent attacks by private parties and government officials, including arbitrary arrests and prolonged…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
