Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Traditional Japanese diet associated with less brain shrinkage in women compared to western diet, says research

By Giovanni Sala, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Liverpool
Shu Zhang, Research Fellow in Nutritional Epidemiology, National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology
Cognitive decline and dementia already affect more than 55 million people worldwide. This number is projected to skyrocket over the next few decades as the global population ages.

There are certain risk…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
