Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kurt Cobain is still shaping culture – 30 years after the Nirvana frontman’s death

By Howard Monk, Senior Teaching Fellow, Music Management, University of Southampton
Thirty years from his death on April 5 1994, the impact of Kurt Cobain and his band, Nirvana, and their values, still resonates in today’s culture and music.

Nirvana were everywhere at the start of the 1990s, much like Taylor Swift’s omnipresence today. But unlike Swift, who has embraced and mastered the business side of her fame, Cobain was very much the anti-superstar of his time.

While Nirvana were certainly at the very top of the industry, headlining sold-out festivals, Cobain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
