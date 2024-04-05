Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: 30 years on, justice for genocide crimes more urgent than ever

By Amnesty International
As the 30th commemoration begins this Sunday, 7 April of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, in which an estimated 800,000 people were killed, including Hutu and others who opposed the genocide and the extremist government that orchestrated it, Amnesty International calls on the international community to urgently renew its commitment to ensure […] The post Rwanda: 30 years on, justice for genocide crimes more urgent than ever appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cuba: Amnesty International launches book ‘Images of Rebellion’, a testament to civil resistance
~ When can my baby drink cow’s milk? It’s sooner than you think
~ There is a ceiling on rate increases. It’s time to look for alternatives to local government funding
~ Money transporter Armaguard is in peril. Could cash be dead sooner than we think?
~ The ‘Missa Solemnis’ at 200: Beethoven was close to deaf when he wrote his self-proclaimed best work
~ Why is Australia’s east coast copping all this rain right now? An atmospheric scientist explains
~ The Southern Ocean has the cleanest air on Earth. We have just discovered why
~ In heavily militarised Kashmir, the upcoming India elections do not inspire much hope
~ Stories from the UN Archive: Greatest of All Time fights for peace
~ UN Shows Conflicting Approaches to Myanmar Crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter