Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When can my baby drink cow’s milk? It’s sooner than you think

By Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Naomi Hull, PhD candidate, food security for infants and young children, University of Sydney
Nina Jane Chad, Research Fellow, University of Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Formula-fed babies can switch to cow’s milk from six months, so long as they’re getting enough iron in their diet.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
