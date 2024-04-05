Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There is a ceiling on rate increases. It’s time to look for alternatives to local government funding

By Guy C. Charlton, Associate Professor, University of New England
New Zealand’s councils are over-reliant on ratepayers to cover increasing costs. Central government needs to help support councils to do the work that helps local communities thrive.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When can my baby drink cow’s milk? It’s sooner than you think
~ Money transporter Armaguard is in peril. Could cash be dead sooner than we think?
~ The ‘Missa Solemnis’ at 200: Beethoven was close to deaf when he wrote his self-proclaimed best work
~ Why is Australia’s east coast copping all this rain right now? An atmospheric scientist explains
~ The Southern Ocean has the cleanest air on Earth. We have just discovered why
~ In heavily militarised Kashmir, the upcoming India elections do not inspire much hope
~ Stories from the UN Archive: Greatest of All Time fights for peace
~ UN Shows Conflicting Approaches to Myanmar Crisis
~ Child Rights Abuses Go Unchallenged due to UN Funding Crisis
~ Birthday Behind Bars in Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter