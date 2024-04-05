The Southern Ocean has the cleanest air on Earth. We have just discovered why
By Tahereh Alinejadtabrizi, PhD student, Monash University
Steven Siems, Professor in Cloud Microphysics, Monash University
Yi Huang, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
A lack of human activity in the Southern Ocean is just one reason why the air is so clean. Clouds and rain play a vital role in scrubbing the atmosphere, removing natural airborne particles too.
