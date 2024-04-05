Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Southern Ocean has the cleanest air on Earth. We have just discovered why

By Tahereh Alinejadtabrizi, PhD student, Monash University
Steven Siems, Professor in Cloud Microphysics, Monash University
Yi Huang, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
A lack of human activity in the Southern Ocean is just one reason why the air is so clean. Clouds and rain play a vital role in scrubbing the atmosphere, removing natural airborne particles too.The Conversation


