Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In heavily militarised Kashmir, the upcoming India elections do not inspire much hope

By Leoni Connah, Lecturer in Government, Flinders University
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged major development projects in a visit to Kashmir last month. But many locals fear things will only worsen if the government is reelected.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
