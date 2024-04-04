Tolerance.ca
Before Dawn: young Aussie director’s new film is a sombre recount of the ANZACs’ sacrifice

By Stephen Gaunson, Associate Professor in Cinema Studies, RMIT University
Since Australia first began producing feature films, it has returned time and again to the subject of the first world war. Before Dawn, out in cinemas today, is the latest in this long line of productions.

Based on the real-life war diaries of ANZACS, many of which are held at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, the film retells how Australian forces helped secure positions from which an attack on the Hindenburg Line could be launched.

As this has been written into history…The Conversation


