Child Rights Abuses Go Unchallenged due to UN Funding Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children look at books in an elementary school in the village of Bisober, Tigray on December 9, 2020. The school was occupied by Tigray Special Forces and also damaged after fighting broke out between Ethiopian and Tigray forces in November 2020. © 2020 Eduardo Soteras for Agence France Press via Getty Images In an unprecedented move, the United Nations committee of independent child rights experts has cancelled an upcoming series of meetings due to lack of funds. The shortfall was caused by the failure of some countries to pay their membership dues. This is the latest…


