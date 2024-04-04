Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Birthday Behind Bars in Russia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  The co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize winning Memorial Human Rights Centre Oleg Orlov attends a court session for a new trial on charges of repeatedly discrediting the Russian military,  Moscow, Russia, February 26, 2024. © 2024 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo Today, leading Russian human rights defender Oleg Orlov turned 71. He spent his birthday behind bars, his health deteriorating not least due to exhausting daily transport from jail to court and back. A Moscow court sentenced Orlov to 2 years and 6 months in prison on outlandish charges of “discrediting” Russia’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Child Rights Abuses Go Unchallenged due to UN Funding Crisis
~ Bulgaria: Alleged Beating of Detained Saudi Activist
~ Whooping cough is surging in Australia. Why, and how can we protect ourselves?
~ As the COVID cash glut comes to an end, the Reserve Bank is changing the way it sets and maintains interest rates
~ Without community support, the green energy transition will fail. Here’s how to get communities on board
~ From ‘Fiction Fanatic’ to ‘Book Abstainer’: which type of reader is your teenager?
~ Esports, pickleball and obstacle course racing are surging in popularity – what are their health benefits and challenges?
~ Friday essay: ‘mourning cannot be an endpoint’ – James Bradley on living in an Age of Emergency
~ A total solar eclipse presents a unique opportunity to witness a rare phenomenon — but protect your eyes
~ The total solar eclipse is a cosmic spectacle well worth the hype
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter