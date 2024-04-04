Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bulgaria: Alleged Beating of Detained Saudi Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abdulrahman al-Khalidi. © Private (Beirut) – Bulgarian authorities should immediately investigate allegations that police officers assaulted a Saudi human rights activist in their custody, Human Rights Watch said today. An informed source told Human Rights Watch that law enforcement officers at the Busmanci Migrant Accommodation Center had allegedly assaulted Abdulrahman al-Khalidi, a Saudi rights activist, on March 31, 2024, choking him and beating him in the face and torso. Al-Khalidi, who has spent a decade exposing Saudi rights abuses, had sought asylum in Bulgaria…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
