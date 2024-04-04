From ‘Fiction Fanatic’ to ‘Book Abstainer’: which type of reader is your teenager?
By Leonie Rutherford, Associate professor, Deakin University
Andrew Singleton, Professor of Sociology and Social Research, Deakin University
Bronwyn Reddan, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Katya Johanson, Professor of Audience Research, Edith Cowan University
Michael Dezuanni, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
A new study has identified seven types of teen readers. It also found about 30% do not read in their free time.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 4, 2024