Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A total solar eclipse presents a unique opportunity to witness a rare phenomenon — but protect your eyes

By Robert Knobel, Associate Professor, Physics, Engineering Physics & Astronomy, Queen's University, Ontario
A solar eclipse is a rare and beautiful astronomic phenomenon as the orbiting moon blocks out the sun, making twilight out of a sunny day. A total solar eclipse is even more special, like the one on April 8 that can be observed along a narrow swath of land from Mexico, through the United States and Canada in Niagara, the St. Lawrence valley, New Brunswick,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
