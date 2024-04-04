The total solar eclipse is a cosmic spectacle well worth the hype
By Robert Knobel, Associate Professor, Physics, Engineering Physics & Astronomy, Queen's University, Ontario
Kristine Spekkens, Professor, Physics, Engineering Physics and Astronomy, Queen's University, Ontario
Eclipses have long fascinated and intrigued people, and anticipation of the total solar eclipse on April 8 is no exception. The beauty, history, mythology and science of eclipses justify the hype.
