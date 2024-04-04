Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Court Upholds Anti-Homosexuality Act

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gay Ugandan refugees who fled from their country to neighboring Kenya, return after shopping for food in Nairobi, Kenya, June 11, 2020. © 2020 Brian Inganga/AP Photo (Nairobi) – Uganda’s Constitutional Court on April 3, 2024, upheld the abusive and radical provisions of the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act, Human Rights Watch said today. The ruling further entrenches discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, and makes them prone to more violence. The court did strike down sections that restricted healthcare access for LGBT people, criminalized…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti: Gangs have ‘more firepower than the police’
~ UN Rights Body Launches Probe to Investigate Abuses in Belarus
~ Balancing Indigenous rights and nature conservation in Nepal
~ As the skies become crowded with satellites and space junk, will it affect viewing the solar eclipse?
~ How medieval chroniclers interpreted solar eclipses and other celestial events
~ Xi and Biden spoke on the phone for 105 minutes: what does this say about their relationship?
~ During the 2024 eclipse, biologists like us want to find out how birds will respond to darkness in the middle of the day
~ Perinatal depression linked with premenstrual mood disorders – new research
~ Why the BBC has a licence fee and what might happen if it were scrapped
~ Why losing a parent when you’re a young adult is so hard
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter