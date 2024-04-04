Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As the skies become crowded with satellites and space junk, will it affect viewing the solar eclipse?

By Samantha Lawler, Associate professor, Astronomy, University of Regina
Aaron Boley, Associate Professor, Physics and Astronomy, University of British Columbia
Hanno Rein, Associate Professor, Physical and Environmental Sciences, University of Toronto
The sky is becoming more cluttered with satellites and space junk. This is affecting astronomical study, but will only have a minor effect — if any — on the viewing of the solar eclipse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
