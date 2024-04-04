Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why losing a parent when you’re a young adult is so hard

By John Frederick Wilson, Honorary Research Fellow, Director of Bereavement Services Counselling & Mental Health Clinic, York St John University
Losing a parent is never easy. Although the grief of parentally bereaved children and adolescents is widely recognised by charities and in media, people in their twenties and thirties can be overlooked.

If you are in this cohort, you will have transitioned into adulthood, but you may not have acquired the life skills maturity brings, and may still feel very much like your parent’s child. Research…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti: Gangs have ‘more firepower than the police’
~ UN Rights Body Launches Probe to Investigate Abuses in Belarus
~ Uganda: Court Upholds Anti-Homosexuality Act
~ Balancing Indigenous rights and nature conservation in Nepal
~ As the skies become crowded with satellites and space junk, will it affect viewing the solar eclipse?
~ How medieval chroniclers interpreted solar eclipses and other celestial events
~ Xi and Biden spoke on the phone for 105 minutes: what does this say about their relationship?
~ During the 2024 eclipse, biologists like us want to find out how birds will respond to darkness in the middle of the day
~ Perinatal depression linked with premenstrual mood disorders – new research
~ Why the BBC has a licence fee and what might happen if it were scrapped
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter