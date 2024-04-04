AI may develop a huge carbon footprint, but it could also be a critical ally in the fight against climate change
By Kirk Chang, Professor of Management and Technology, University of East London
Alina Vaduva, Director of the Business Advice Centre for Post Graduate Students at UEL, Ambassador of the Centre for Innovation, Management and Enterprise, University of East London
Recently, artificial intelligence (AI) has been cast as a problem in the urgent, international effort to tackle climate change. As AI plays a greater role in our lives, it will need enormous amounts of computing power and data storage.
As such, the carbon footprint of AI is projected to expand due to its high energy consumption…
- Thursday, April 4, 2024