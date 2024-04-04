Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How online Ramadan content has brought Muslim ideas around faith, worship and community into the mainstream

By Khadijah Elshayyal, Research Fellow, Alwaleed Centre for the Study of Islam in the Contemporary World, The University of Edinburgh
Laura Jones, Post-Doctoral Researcher (Digital British Islam), University of Wales Trinity Saint David
Online Ramadan content has boosted Muslim voices and empowered people to to speak for themselves and on their own terms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
