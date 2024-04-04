Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

United Nations Passes Groundbreaking Intersex Rights Resolution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Intersex flag raised in front of the Berlin Senate Department for Justice, Diversity and Anti-Discrimination.  © 2022 Christophe Gateau/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images The United Nations Human Rights Council has passed its first ever resolution affirming the rights of intersex people, signaling growing international resolve to address rights violations experienced by people born with variations in their sex characteristics. The resolution was put forward by the governments of Australia, Chile, Finland, and South Africa and is called “Combating discrimination, violence…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
