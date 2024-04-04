Tolerance.ca
Why there may be oceans inside dwarf planets beyond Pluto – and what this means for the likely abundance of life

By David Rothery, Professor of Planetary Geosciences, The Open University
Earth was long thought to be the only planet in our Solar System with an ocean, but it is beginning to look as though there are underground oceans inside even the most surprising icy bodies.

In fact, icy moons and dwarf planets in the outer Solar System appear to have liquid oceans below layers of thick ice. Recent research suggests there could even be oceans inside bodies beyond Pluto. That is surprising, as these bodies have surface temperatures…The Conversation


