Philadelphia’s minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009 – here’s why efforts to raise it have failed
By Michael O'Bryan, Distinguished Research Fellow at Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation, Drexel University
Alicia Atkinson, Research and Innovation Officer at the Wealth and Work Futures Lab, Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation, Drexel University
Voters, city council and even local business leaders have tried to raise the city’s minimum wage, but face pushback from the state legislature in Harrisburg.
- Thursday, April 4, 2024