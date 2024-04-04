Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s conservation model: why expanding the use of biodiversity to generate money is a good idea

By Hayley Clements, Senior Researcher, African Wildlife Economy Institute and Centre for Sustainability Transitions, Stellenbosch University
Alta De Vos, Associate Professor, Centre for Sustainability Transitions, Stellenbosch University
Matthew Child, PhD candidate, University of Pretoria
South Africa’s government is calling for public comments on an updated version of its existing biodiversity economy plan.

The National Biodiversity Economy Strategy aims to conserve biodiversity while also contributing to job creation and economic growth. It proposes to do this by promoting sustainable use of the country’s natural resources.

The strategy is being…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ United Nations Passes Groundbreaking Intersex Rights Resolution
~ UN Body Calls on UK to End Detention of People with Disabilities
~ Only 57 producers are responsible for 80% of all fossil fuel and cement CO emissions since 2016 – new report
~ The vast majority of GPs resisted the founding of the NHS – here’s why
~ Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – this Chinese-US blockbuster maximises the global appeal of the MonsterVerse
~ Why there may be oceans inside dwarf planets beyond Pluto – and what this means for the likely abundance of life
~ Why rural white Americans’ resentment is a threat to democracy
~ Would you sit on a jury to review government regulations? Citizen oversight panels could make this process more open and democratic
~ What is metabolism? A biochemist explains how different people convert energy differently − and why that matters for your health
~ Online child safety laws could help or hurt – 2 pediatricians explain what’s likely to work and what isn’t
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter