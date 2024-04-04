More than 200 aid workers have been killed in Gaza, making famine more likely
By Sarah Schiffling, Deputy Director of the HUMLOG (Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management Research) Institute, Hanken School of Economics
Foteini Stavropoulou, Senior Lecturer in Operations and Supply Chain Management, Liverpool John Moores University
Humanitarian workers are protected by international law, but the number of aid agency workers being killed around the world is growing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 4, 2024