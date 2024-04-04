Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Only 57 producers are responsible for 80% of all fossil fuel and cement CO2 emissions since 2016 – new report

By Matthew Carl Ives, Senior Researcher in Economics, University of Oxford
Belinda Wade, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Business, The University of Queensland
Saphira Rekker, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Finance, The University of Queensland
Cement and fossil fuel production has reached unprecedented levels, with most of the emission growth traceable to a relatively small number of companies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Foreign Agent’ Laws Spread as EU Dithers to Support Civil Society
~ No respite for Georgia's civil society
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese has made a statement in choosing Sam Mostyn as governor-general, but he could have been bolder
~ The Anthropocene epoch that isn’t – what the decision not to label a new geological epoch means for Earth’s future
~ EU: Migration and Asylum Pact reforms will put people at heightened risk of human rights violations
~ UN Human Rights Council: Resolution on Myanmar takes crucial stand against deadly jet fuel supply chain
~ Navigating misconceptions and supporting Gaza from Taiwan
~ The cocoa price has doubled in mere months, but it shouldn’t add much to the price of chocolate: here’s why
~ An anonymous coder nearly hacked a big chunk of the internet. How worried should we be?
~ 8 ways to ensure Indonesia’s nickel sector is sustainable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter