Only 57 producers are responsible for 80% of all fossil fuel and cement CO2 emissions since 2016 – new report
By Matthew Carl Ives, Senior Researcher in Economics, University of Oxford
Belinda Wade, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Business, The University of Queensland
Saphira Rekker, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Finance, The University of Queensland
Cement and fossil fuel production has reached unprecedented levels, with most of the emission growth traceable to a relatively small number of companies.
- Thursday, April 4, 2024