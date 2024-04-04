Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza war: countries selling Israel weapons are violating international law – legal expert

By Lawrence Hill-Cawthorne, Associate Professor of Law, University of Bristol
The UK government has received advice that Israel is breaking international law in its assault on Gaza, so has an obligation to stop supplying it with arms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Navigating misconceptions and supporting Gaza from Taiwan
~ The cocoa price has doubled in mere months, but it shouldn’t add much to the price of chocolate: here’s why
~ An anonymous coder nearly hacked a big chunk of the internet. How worried should we be?
~ 8 ways to ensure Indonesia’s nickel sector is sustainable
~ Gaza: Israeli Strike Killing 106 Civilians an Apparent War Crime
~ Ethiopia: Military Executes Dozens in Amhara Region
~ Pakistan: Government must stop ignoring global calls to halt unlawful deportation of Afghan refugees
~ Before Dawn: 19-year-old director’s new film is a sombre recount of the ANZACs’ sacrifice
~ Winnie Dunn’s debut novel Dirt Poor Islanders is an impassioned response to detrimental stereotypes
~ Cambodia: Threats, Bribes Tainted Senate Elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter