Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israeli Strike Killing 106 Civilians an Apparent War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In the rubble of the Engineers’ Building, Karam al-Sharif, an UNRWA employee, holds one of his 18-month-old twin boys killed in the October 31 Israeli airstrike on the building that killed at least 106 civilians, including 5 of his children and 5 other relatives. © 2023 Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo Israeli forces unlawfully attacked a residential building in Gaza on October 31, 2023, absent any apparent military target, killing at least 106 civilians, including 54 children. Scores of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since October 7 have caused thousands of civilian casualties,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
