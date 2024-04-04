Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Military Executes Dozens in Amhara Region

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims rest at a campsite in Lalibela in the Amhara region, two months after the Ethiopian military regained control of the town from Fano militia, January 7, 2024. ©2024 Michele Spatari / AFP via Getty Images Ethiopian armed forces summarily executed scores of civilians in Merawi, a town in the Amhara region in late January and February amid fighting with Fano militia. Since armed conflict broke out in Amhara in August 2023, federal forces have committed numerous abuses with impunity. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights should launch an independent…


© Human Rights Watch
