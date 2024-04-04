Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Threats, Bribes Tainted Senate Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen after voting for the Senate election at Takhmau polling station in Kandal province, Cambodia, February 25, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (Bangkok) – Cambodian opposition politicians have reported intimidation and threats plus bribes and other unlawful inducements from government officials to withhold their support from opposition candidates in the recent Senate elections, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 3, 2024, the Cambodian Senate voted to approve former longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen of the ruling Cambodia People’s…


© Human Rights Watch -
