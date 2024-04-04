Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zomi Frankcom is a tragic victim in the stalemated Israel-Hamas war, but don’t expect Australia’s approach to change much

By Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, Australian National University
The government’s rhetoric in response to the death of the Australian aid worker is stronger than we’d previously seen, but in a conflict with no clear solutions, little will change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan: Government must stop ignoring global calls to halt unlawful deportation of Afghan refugees
~ Cambodia: Threats, Bribes Tainted Senate Elections
~ Daylight saving has 80% support in Australia and a majority in every state
~ Iran executes 853 people in eight-year high amid relentless repression and renewed ‘war on drugs’
~ ‘Shocking’ increase in children denied aid in conflicts
~ Ozempic isn’t approved for weight loss in Australia. So how are people accessing it?
~ Do parolees really ‘walk free’? Busting common myths about parole
~ Changes to free flu vaccine eligibility are a missed opportunity to close NZ’s health equity gap
~ Out of alignment: how clashing policies make for terrible environmental outcomes
~ Was famous bushranger Captain Moonlite definitely gay? An historian explains why it’s much more complicated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter