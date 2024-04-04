Tolerance.ca
Iran executes 853 people in eight-year high amid relentless repression and renewed ‘war on drugs’

By Amnesty International
Robust international action is urgently needed to halt a horrifying surge in executions that saw Iran’s prisons transformed into sites of mass killings in 2023, said Amnesty International. In a new research briefing published today the organization highlights that at least 481 executions – more than half of the total 853 executions recorded in 2023 […] The post Iran executes 853 people in eight-year high amid relentless repression and renewed ‘war on drugs’   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


