Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ozempic isn’t approved for weight loss in Australia. So how are people accessing it?

By Jessica Pace, Associate Lecturer, Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Andrew Bartlett, Associate Lecturer Pharmacy Practice, University of Sydney
Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the School of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
In Australia, Ozempic is only approved to treat diabetes but doctors are prescribing it ‘off label’ for weight loss. Compounding pharmacies have also been making their own versions to meet demand.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Shocking’ increase in children denied aid in conflicts
~ Do parolees really ‘walk free’? Busting common myths about parole
~ Changes to free flu vaccine eligibility are a missed opportunity to close NZ’s health equity gap
~ Out of alignment: how clashing policies make for terrible environmental outcomes
~ Was famous bushranger Captain Moonlite definitely gay? An historian explains why it’s much more complicated
~ Australian writers have been envisioning AI for a century. Here are 5 stories to read as we grapple with rapid change
~ Beware businesses claiming to use trailblazing technology. They might just be ‘AI washing’ to snare investors
~ Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen aid convoy shows growing danger of humanitarian work in conflict zones
~ How agroecology can be part of a ‘just transition’ for Canada’s food system
~ Human error may have contributed to the Key Bridge disaster — changing our approach to design can help reduce accidents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter