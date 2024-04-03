Do parolees really ‘walk free’? Busting common myths about parole
By Monique Moffa, Lecturer, Criminology & Justice, RMIT University
Alyssa Sigamoney, Associate Lecturer in Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University
Greg Stratton, Lecturer - Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University
Jarryd Bartle, Associate Lecturer, RMIT University
Michele Ruyters, Associate Dean, Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University
With a series of high-profile cases in the news, parole is back in the spotlight. Let’s unpack some of the most common misconceptions about what parole really means.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 3rd 2024