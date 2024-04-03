Changes to free flu vaccine eligibility are a missed opportunity to close NZ’s health equity gap
By Elizabeth Fenton, Senior Lecturer in Bioethics, University of Otago
Esther Willing, Associate Professor of Hauora Māori, University of Otago
Tania Moerenhout, Lecturer in Bioethics, University of Otago
Māori and Pacific people already face a disproportionate burden of influenza and a persistently reduced life expectancy. Lowering the age for free flu vaccination is essential for achieving equity.
- Wednesday, April 3rd 2024