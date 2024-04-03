Out of alignment: how clashing policies make for terrible environmental outcomes
By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Catherine Lovelock, Professor of Biology, The University of Queensland
Sarah Bekessy, Professor in Sustainability and Urban Planning, Leader, Interdisciplinary Conservation Science Research Group (ICON Science), RMIT University
Policy alignment sounds dry. But think of it like this: you want to make suburbs cooler and more liveable, so you plant large trees. But then you find the trees run afoul of fire and safety provisions, and they’re cut down.
Such problems are all too common. Policies set by different government departments start with good intentions only to clash with other policies.
At present, the Albanese government is working towards stronger environmental laws, following the…
