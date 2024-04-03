Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Australian writers have been envisioning AI for a century. Here are 5 stories to read as we grapple with rapid change

By Leah Henrickson, Lecturer in Digital Media and Cultures, The University of Queensland
Catriona Mills, Content Manager, AustLit, The University of Queensland
David Tang, Research assistant, AustLit, The University of Queensland
Maggie Nolan, Director of AustLit, Associate Professor in Digital Cultural Heritage, The University of Queensland
Australians are nervous about AI. Efforts are underway to put their minds at ease: advisory committees, consultations and regulations. But these actions have tended to be reactive instead of proactive. We need to imagine potential scenarios before they happen.

Of course, we already do this – in literature.

There is, in fact, more than 100 years’ worth of Australian literature about AI and robotics. Nearly 2,000 such…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
