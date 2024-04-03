Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How agroecology can be part of a ‘just transition’ for Canada’s food system

By Evan Bowness, Assistant Professor, Trent School of the Environment, Trent University
Jessie MacInnis, PhD Candidate, Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth, and Resources and the Department of Environment and Geography, University of Manitoba
Agroecology could be an effective way to address food insecurity and respond to the climate crisis. However, significant hurdles remain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Shocking’ increase in children denied aid in conflicts
~ Ozempic isn’t approved for weight loss in Australia. So how are people accessing it?
~ Do parolees really ‘walk free’? Busting common myths about parole
~ Changes to free flu vaccine eligibility are a missed opportunity to close NZ’s health equity gap
~ Out of alignment: how clashing policies make for terrible environmental outcomes
~ Was famous bushranger Captain Moonlite definitely gay? An historian explains why it’s much more complicated
~ Australian writers have been envisioning AI for a century. Here are 5 stories to read as we grapple with rapid change
~ Beware businesses claiming to use trailblazing technology. They might just be ‘AI washing’ to snare investors
~ Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen aid convoy shows growing danger of humanitarian work in conflict zones
~ Human error may have contributed to the Key Bridge disaster — changing our approach to design can help reduce accidents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter