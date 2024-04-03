Tolerance.ca
Aspirant Black chartered accountants in South Africa feel marginalised, hurting pass rates and their mental health

By Sedzani Musundwa, Senior Lecturer in Financial Accounting, University of South Africa
Every year the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants administers the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC). This board exam is the last hurdle for an aspiring chartered accountant en route to qualifying. The latest results, released in late February, had an overall pass rate of 52%. The pass rate for white candidates was 76% and the pass rate for Black candidates was 39%.

The Conversation Africa asked Sedzani Musundwa, a registered…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
