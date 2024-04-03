Over 80% of the EU’s farming subsidies support emissions-intensive animal products – new study
By Anniek Kortleve, PhD Candidate, Department of Industrial Ecology, Leiden University
Helen Harwatt, Food and Climate Policy Fellow, Harvard University
José Manuel Mogollón, Assistant Professor, Institute of Environmental Sciences (CML), Leiden University
Paul Behrens, Associate Professor of Energy and Environmental Change, Leiden University
The vast majority of the EU’s agricultural subsidies are supporting meat and dairy farming rather than sustainable plant alternatives. That’s the key finding of our new research, published in Nature Food, in which for the first time we were able to fully account for crops and other plants grown to feed animals.
The subsidies operate through the EU’s common agricultural policy (known as the CAP). This plays a critical role in shaping farming across Europe, but has been the subject of intense criticism for…
