Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Over 80% of the EU’s farming subsidies support emissions-intensive animal products – new study

By Anniek Kortleve, PhD Candidate, Department of Industrial Ecology, Leiden University
Helen Harwatt, Food and Climate Policy Fellow, Harvard University
José Manuel Mogollón, Assistant Professor, Institute of Environmental Sciences (CML), Leiden University
Paul Behrens, Associate Professor of Energy and Environmental Change, Leiden University
The vast majority of the EU’s agricultural subsidies are supporting meat and dairy farming rather than sustainable plant alternatives. That’s the key finding of our new research, published in Nature Food, in which for the first time we were able to fully account for crops and other plants grown to feed animals.

The subsidies operate through the EU’s common agricultural policy (known as the CAP). This plays a critical role in shaping farming across Europe, but has been the subject of intense criticism for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human error may have contributed to the Key Bridge disaster — changing our approach to design can help reduce accidents
~ Growing quickly helped the earliest dinosaurs and other ancient reptiles flourish in the aftermath of mass extinction
~ 3 years after Canada’s landmark investment in child care, 3 priorities all levels of government should heed
~ Stock markets signal a growing gap between Canadian and American clean tech firms
~ Uganda: Court fails to repeal callous anti-LGBTI law, puts people at risk
~ Guadeloupe's Maryse Condé remembered as a fearless explorer of the complexities of Caribbean history and identity
~ 2,202 days later, Brazilians get an answer for who may have ordered the killing of Marielle Franco
~ In Brazil, since Bolsonaro, attacks on journalists fell while lawsuits against them increased
~ Aspirant Black chartered accountants in South Africa feel marginalised, hurting pass rates and their mental health
~ Turkey and Ethiopia have had close ties for many years: Somalia maritime deals may shift the dynamics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter