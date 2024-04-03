Tolerance.ca
Strep A: cases of rare fatal infection hit record levels in Japan – here’s what risk these bacteria pose to global health

By Colin Michie, Deputy Lead, School of Medicine, University of Central Lancashire
Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome is a rare but deadly condition triggered by the same bacteria that cause strep throat and tonsillitis.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
